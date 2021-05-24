Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $536.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

