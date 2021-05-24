DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of DASH opened at $137.57 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,576,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,297,280.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

