HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.