Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $125.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.18.

Splunk stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

