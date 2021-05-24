Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.14. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.