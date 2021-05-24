New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

