Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

