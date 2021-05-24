Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

