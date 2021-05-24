Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.87 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $70.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
