Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.87 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

