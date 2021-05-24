Desjardins Begins Coverage on Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF)

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LRTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pi Financial initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

