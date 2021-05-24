National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$98.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $77.63 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 20.22%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

