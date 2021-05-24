Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TYOYY opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average is $185.79. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.15.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

