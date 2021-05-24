H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.36.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

