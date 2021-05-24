DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Financial Survey

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 3.69% 13.24% 6.53% ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.01 $651.10 million $2.03 58.74 ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.55 $88.84 million $6.95 21.83

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. ModivCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV Panalpina A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus price target of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

