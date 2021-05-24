Raymond James Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $2.25

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $2.01 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Gold by 270.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 898,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New Gold by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.