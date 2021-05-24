Comparing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sow Good alerts:

39.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.11 -$23.95 million $0.05 59.20

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHX Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% PHX Minerals -33.52% 1.23% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80

PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $2.82, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.