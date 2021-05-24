Head to Head Contrast: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) versus Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.68 $10.47 million $0.47 15.15 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 17.62% 7.01% 0.74% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.