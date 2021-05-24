Financial Contrast: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.72 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.52 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -27.21

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.81% 7.89% Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17%

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Telecom Argentina pays out -184.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service Public and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 1 0 1 0 2.00

Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Telecom Argentina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

