Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 333.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 461,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.