$127.29 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report $127.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $129.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $106.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPX. Roth Capital upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. GP Strategies has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.