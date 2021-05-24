Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

