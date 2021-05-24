Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.