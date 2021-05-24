Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.