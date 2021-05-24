Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $9.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $10.53 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

