Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$199.25.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$180.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.56. The firm has a market cap of C$34.56 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

