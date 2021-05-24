Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

