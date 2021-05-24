Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of DAO opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.