Bank of America Begins Coverage on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 235,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

