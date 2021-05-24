Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Cut to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.