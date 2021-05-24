Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

