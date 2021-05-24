Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $10.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.84.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $192.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.