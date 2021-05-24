National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.18.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.129404 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Insiders have sold 284,304 shares of company stock worth $2,689,129 over the last ninety days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.