Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.74.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.46. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0300683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

