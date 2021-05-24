Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOZ. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.26.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.03 million and a P/E ratio of -65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

