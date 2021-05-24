DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Critical Analysis

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.03%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28%

Volatility and Risk

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.32 $176.11 million $2.04 9.44

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. The fund seeks to invest in securities that are exempt from federal income tax. It invests in securities that are rated at least B by Moody's or B- by Standard & Poor's. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust was formed on March 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

