Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Critical Review

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Bancorp and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.19%. SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 1.87 $25.82 million $1.87 11.50 SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.75 $24.33 million $1.82 13.33

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 18.69% 20.63% 1.66% SmartFinancial 22.85% 9.31% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

