Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $935.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $68.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

