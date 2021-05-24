Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million.

Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

