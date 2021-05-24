Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GTY opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.
About Getty Realty
