Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to “Hold”

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.67 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.