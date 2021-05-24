Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.67 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.