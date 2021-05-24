Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.