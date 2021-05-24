CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CohBar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CohBar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.