Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

