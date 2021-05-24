Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLUX opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. Analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 469,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.