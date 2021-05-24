SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.31.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

