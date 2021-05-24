Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

