adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. adidas has a one year low of $117.60 and a one year high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.