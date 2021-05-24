Ferguson’s (FERG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FERG. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $138.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $22,114,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

