Head-To-Head Comparison: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -45.39% -49.29% -23.35% SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $49.24 million 7.71 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -10.45 SI-BONE $73.39 million 14.68 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -21.89

Neuronetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neuronetics and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.75%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than SI-BONE.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

