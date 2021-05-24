National Bankshares Trims Sherritt International (TSE:S) Target Price to C$0.60

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on S. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

TSE:S opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.