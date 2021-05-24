Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Critical Survey

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

6.0% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and NeuroMetrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$4.16 million N/A N/A NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 1.55 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -98.58% -47.73% NeuroMetrix -20.31% -27.98% -18.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nemaura Medical and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.