KeyCorp Weighs in on Lightspeed POS Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

